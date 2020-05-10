I have been married to my wife for 33 years. We raised three children who are now out on their own with careers, so my wife and I are “empty nesters.” We have spent the past month in quarantine just like many others.

You would think being stuck in a house with another person for a month would create tension. For me, it has been the opposite. I have always loved my wife, but now I love her even more. This last month in quarantine has allowed me to reconnect with my wife in a way that surprised and pleased me.

Jay Andrusisin

Millersville