I would like to add a comment regarding the topic of noise pollution that a Lancaster city resident recently wrote about (“On the noise in Lancaster city,” March 12 letter).

While I agree with the writer about loud vehicles, there is also a big problem with very loud music coming from vehicles. At all hours of the night and day, extremely loud, deep-bass music is being blasted at locations throughout the county. Depending on where one lives, it can be several times an hour that a vehicle passes a residence. The music is sometimes so loud that it even shakes homes.

This problem seems to have grown exponentially over the past 15 to 20 years. Not only is it a nuisance, but many times there are small children in the back seat, basically trapped, while the driver is apparently oblivious to the potential damage being inflicted on the kids’ hearing.

There should be an effort to educate drivers on the harm they are doing to children in their cars. That should be in addition to law enforcement officers stopping drivers of loud vehicles, especially when there are children in the car.

Diane Gamber

Lancaster Township