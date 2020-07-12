Summer is here, and with the windows open we are once again reminded that our dear friend the internal combustion engine is still in our midst.

More than 100 years since its inception, the finest engineers are busy at work fine-tuning it to get ever-better gas mileage. Just kidding! What they seemingly busy their fertile minds with is designing ever more cacophonous mufflers. That’d be the kind that produce that rich, throaty roar, with its lyrical grace notes of spit, sputter, cough and backfire. All of this is symphonic music to the delicate ears of adolescent boys of all ages.

If you’re lucky — say, on a quiet Sunday afternoon — you may be treated to the full philharmonic experience when a pack of these mufflers roars through your neighborhood, rattling windows and waking babies.

I don’t know about you, but it’s a comfort to me to know that the reptilian part of our brain hasn’t degraded substantively since those glory years when hordes of barbarians rumbled roughshod over Asia.

Ah yes, the sounds of summer!

Phil Holzinger

Lancaster