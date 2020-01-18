As I don’t drive anymore, my son does my shopping for me. On Dec. 28, he went to Weis Market on Stony Battery Road to get groceries for me.
When he went to pay, he discovered he didn’t have the funds I gave him — two Weis gift cards that totaled $60 and $40 in cash. He retraced his steps in the store and the parking lot, but found nothing. He went to the customer service desk to ask if anyone turned in the money and gift cards. No one did yet, so they took his name and phone number. As of yet, my son has not received a call about the lost money.
If someone found it and used it, I hope it brought you “joy’’ at Christmastime.
Ginny Gambler
West Hempfield Township