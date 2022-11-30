When I was a child, this area was farmland and open land filled with farms and rolling fields. Now, almost 70 years later, the area is filled with houses and developments.

New businesses have moved into Lancaster County, but some of the old, large businesses have shut down and moved out.

There are few new roads built in the county to handle the increased car and truck traffic.

In my view, Republican politicians have been asleep over the years and have done little but receive a paycheck. It seems that the good farmland is being wasted on housing and warehouses. The roads are crowded during peak times and there are many accidents.

One magazine stated that Lancaster County is a great place to retire to, but that’s not true anymore, in my view. It is now full of retired people who drive around like they do in Florida.

Will the younger farmers leave and head west as land prices increase? In my view, Lancaster County is now just like Bucks County and Montgomery County.

When will we stop the building and wasting of farmland for greed and money? What does it profit a man to gain the whole world if he loses his soul?

It is time for more farmland protection and less building for profit.

Glen Fry

East Cocalico Township