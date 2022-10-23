The land of the free and the home of the brave appears to be evolving into a nation of couch potatoes. Americans’ work ethic seems to be fading into the sunset, with the help of an overabundance of government handouts. We are often guilty of coddling those who abuse the system and ignoring the hardworking Americans who keep America moving forward.

America is technologically driven and perhaps that is why we seem to be losing our pioneer work ethic. We are often so self-absorbed in our own creature comforts that we fail to recognize the abundant opportunities that can only be found in a freedom-loving capitalist society. We are becoming too eager to play victim instead of being productive, hardworking Americans.

Our special brand of freedom enables us to not only dream of the possibilities but to actually live the life that we choose to live. I entered the working world at the age of 16 in order to put a roof over my head. I found comfort in knowing that, with hard work and some sacrifices, I could pursue success on my own terms and keep my dignity intact.

We are blessed to live in America and perhaps it is time to stop blaming America for our own failures and start looking within ourselves. With perseverance and a healthy work ethic, anyone can live the American dream.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township