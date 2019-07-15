I commend Larry Silverstein’s commitment to renovate the historic former Stehli Silk Mill into an apartment complex designed to serve the local community (“Developer buys empty silk mill,” July 4).
The mill was one of the earliest and largest of its kind in the United States, having produced apparel at the turn of the 20th century and, later, parachutes for the U.S. military. RCA eventually used the site in its development of the innovative color television picture tube.
Emil Stehli, a European native, lived in New York, but had a second home at the plant, where it remained until it was razed several years ago.
Stehli’s personal history was equally impressive; he was a surviving passenger of the Titanic after it struck an iceberg and sank in April 1912. He reportedly told investigators reviewing the accident that he witnessed the ship break in half as it sank.
The plant is officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
William Overly
Manheim Township