I cannot wait to see the future Lancaster County Prison upon completion. With anticipation, I hope the new site will be located within a peninsula of the Conestoga waterway and maintain the current castle appearance.

This upcoming modern facility could be spread out with the castle facade grandly standing in appearance to greet employees, visitors and inmates alike. The Conestoga waterfront could then serve as a natural moat abutted by retaining-wall barriers for the pristine fortress.

Of course, I would only enjoy this perspective from the opposite side of the Conestoga.

Brent Becker

Ephrata