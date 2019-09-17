I was born and raised in Columbia. I went to Columbia schools and graduated from Columbia High School in 1946. My vivid memory from Locust Street was all the nice stores, shops, restaurants, Bucher’s Drugstore, Miller’s Sweet Shop and Hinkle’s Pharmacy, the mainstay of Locust Street. We also had two movie theaters, the State and the Alto. We had nice neighborhoods.
I lived a few doors away from Jack Yohe, Tommy Donan and Clyde Kraft, who are well known in Columbia.
I wish good luck to the people who are trying to restore Columbia (“Building a brand,” Sept. 5). I know it will take a lot of work and determination. My best wishes go to the existing businesses, especially the new owners of Hinkle’s. I love Columbia, as I have had many good times and friends there.
It’s a great little town on the Susquehanna River.
Ginny Bridges Paules Gambler
West Hempfield Township