Looking to Election Day (letter)

May 13, 2020

I am not an epidemiologist, but I am predicting the "Trump Virus" will magically disappear on Nov. 3 if everyone does the right thing. Then we can begin the process of eradicating the other virus.

Gary Ziffer

Lancaster