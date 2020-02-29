President Donald Trump is a tramp, a bully and a draft dodger. He thinks he is still on TV with his “you’re fired’’ attitude. Mike Bloomberg let this bully know he is not afraid of him and his name-calling.
Three cheers for Sen. Mitt Romney, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former Ambassador Gordon Sondland. These men should not have been fired or chided in the way that they were. As a matter of fact, they should have had medals pinned on them for their fine work of trying to get to the underlying truth that the American people deserve. The polls will tell the whole truth with a landslide vote from the true American people.
I have been in the blue-collar sector of people who have built this United States of America. I also have been a union member for over 56 of my 81 years. I made my wages from the Democrats who, by the way, have always been for the blue-collar workers who made this country what it is.
The “Don’’ is going down in this election with the help of the antiquated Electoral College vote.
Bob Giberson
West Lampeter Township