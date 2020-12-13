When I read Ann Womble’s column (“Reflections from a former Republican on the fact-free GOP”) in the Nov. 29 edition Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I was overjoyed that here was an individual with whom I could relate, totally. I have been a registered Republican since 1962. I don’t recall voting a straight-party ticket in my entire voting life, and I don’t recall missing the opportunity to vote, either in the primary or general elections.

I was equally pleased when Bill Adams penned his position in the Dec. 6 Sunday edition (“The Republican Party still can be trusted in Lancaster County”). I concur with both positions.

I, too, feel our current president does not display compassion, morality or civility. Adams attempted to defend the Lancaster County GOP and its leaders. For the most part, I agree with him. The majority are moral, civil and compassionate government representatives.

My question is this: Why didn’t the Republican Party recognize Donald J. Trump’s personality and character flaws in 2016? President Trump turned me off from the very beginning. I found him to be an egotistical and arrogant person. In addition, I thought he was clueless on the principles of democracy. And as a result I have a problem with any of our current Republican leaders, national and local, who continue to defend and justify his actions.

My only hope is that the party with which I’m registered presents a candidate to the people in 2024 who displays compassion and civility, and who represents all U.S. citizens regardless of ethnicity, gender, race or sexual orientation. Put an end to Trumpism.

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township