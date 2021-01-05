2020 was a very trying time for all of us. It tested us and what we’re made of. During the crisis of this pandemic, we have helped our neighbors, we have started to be the community we are and can be, and we have thrived like the Americans we are.

Going forth into 2021, science and medicine have come up with a vaccine for all of us. We now have a brighter future with a president-elect to stand up for the people who pay the bills of this country.

The past four years I have witnessed and read so much hatred and racism that it sickens me. I’d like to see more young women have their voices heard and have something to aspire to.

At the end of the presidential debates, Joe and Jill Biden showed the love between them by hugging. Showing emotion is a good starting block. Let us pause for a minute and, whether we agree or not, keep our ears open and maybe we’ll learn something. The future is what we dare it to be.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown