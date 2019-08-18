The AR-15 style assault rifle is the semi-automatic version of the U.S. military’s fully automatic M16. Vets like myself, who are familiar with the M16, know it is lightweight, surprisingly easy to use and has virtually no recoil.
It fires a needle-nosed 5.56 mm/.223 caliber round that weighs less than 4 grams, yet travels nearly three times the speed of sound. As a result, the bullet doesn’t simply enter a body and exit cleanly. Its kinetic energy rips open a cavity inside the flesh, destroying nerves, blood vessels and vital organs.
This firearm was never intended for hunting game. Nor was it created for target shooting. It was designed for one purpose only: to kill people. As many as possible, as efficiently as possible. This is why the U.S. military has used it in conflicts around the world since the days of Vietnam. It’s why the AR-15 variation is the preferred choice of mass murderers. And, despite the desire of gun manufacturers for greater profits, it’s why a weapon of war like this does not belong in the hands of civilians.
It is already illegal for private citizens to own hand grenades, M-249 machine guns and shoulder-fired rocket launchers. Sen. Pat Toomey should immediately endorse a ban on the ownership of AR-15 assault rifles, too. We need to see if Toomey is serious about making American families safer. Or if his recently voiced concern is all just a reelection sham.
Ward Latshaw
East Hempfield Township