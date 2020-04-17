If we think that this novel coronavirus is bad, let’s take a look at the history of the Spanish flu of 1918.

This Spanish flu also was known as the 1918 flu pandemic. Lasting from January 1918 to December 1920, it infected 500 million people, about a quarter of the world’s population at the time. The death toll is estimated to have been anywhere from 17 million to 50 million.

When an infected person sneezes or coughs, a half-million or more particles can spread to those nearby. The close quarters and massive troop movements of World War I hastened the pandemic and increased the spreading of the disease. The war might also have increased the lethality of the virus. The soldiers’ immune systems were weakened by malnourishment, as well as the stresses of combat and chemical attacks, increasing their susceptibility.

A large factor in the worldwide occurrence of this flu was increased travel — soldiers, sailors and civilian travelers spread it all over the world. In the U.S., it was very deadly for those ages 20 to 40, even with strong immune systems. It was explained that the overreaction of the body’s immune system simply ravaged the stronger immune system of these young adults.

Sylvan Lapp

Sadsbury Township