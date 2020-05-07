I am often amused at the term “RINO” (Republican in name only). Who are “real” Republicans? Here are my choices:

— Abraham Lincoln (first Republican president): He was known as “Honest Abe” (unlike our current liar in chief), worked to free the slaves and split rails, not infinitives.

— Thaddeus Stevens: He pressured the Pennsylvania Legislature to pass the first law in the U.S. allowing local governments to offer free education, along with the taxes to support it (not to be given to private schools). He helped the U.S. House vote to impeach a Republican president (Andrew Johnson). He voted for legislation for the first income tax, to pay for the Civil War.

— Theodore Roosevelt: He resigned as assistant secretary of the Navy to personally enlist a regiment of cavalry to fight in the Spanish-American War, leading the troops in battle at San Juan Hill in Cuba (no bone spurs, I assume). As a New York assemblyman, he pushed through the first U.S. civil service reform to make state government employees nonpolitical. As president, he worked to break monopolies.

Now these leaders would be called RINOs by the “WHINE-Os” of the current Republican (read: Dixiecrat) establishment. That is reason enough for any real Republican to vote for Democrats this year.

Sharron Nelson

West Lampeter Township