What was the most common thread among the insurgents on Jan. 6, 2021? Robert Pape, who heads up the University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats, analyzed the demographics of the 700-plus people arrested.

The results are interesting. The average age was 40, not the typical 20 to 30 for political extremists. Only 7% of the group were unemployed. Over half had a white-collar job or owned their own company. Six out of every seven had no connection to an extremist group. The more rural the county, the fewer the insurgents. Fewer insurgents came from counties that Donald Trump won. Household income made no difference.

What, then, was the most common thread?

There was only one significant factor. Insurgents were much more likely to come from a county where the non-Hispanic white population was in decline. This was the strongest link, and it held up in every state. It’s the so-called “great replacement theory.” Most of the insurgents were whites who are afraid of being “replaced” by people of color. It’s called racism.

