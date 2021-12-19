The year 2021 was a year we may choose to forget. America was plagued with storms and wildfires of epic proportions, while also coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the midst of the chaos, many politicians used the fear and uncertainty of the pandemic to demonize the unvaccinated, while ignoring those infected with COVID-19 who were walking through our southern border. I believe that their mandates had little to do with compassion for the health of America, but everything to do with government control.

During this year of turmoil and tragedy, we were also dealing with Kremlinology, and with enthusiasts and English-language authoritarians within the progressive movement who detest our patriotism and our freedom of speech.

The progressives appear to be encouraging the senseless violence and hate that is escalating across America. To restore law and order, we must stop placating violent criminals and democracy-haters who seek to destroy America, not strengthen America.

In 2022, we should focus our attention on America’s silent heroes, who often display extraordinary acts of kindness and courage to protect and help others and yet are seldom appreciated.

On New Year’s Eve it is customary to make resolutions, but I prefer to only wish for things that are attainable. My most fervent wish for 2022 is that all Americans will gather together as one nation, united in respect for the special brand of freedom that is only found in America.

Happy holidays, Lancaster. I pray for peace, good health and happiness for everyone in the new year.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township