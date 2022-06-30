I read the June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Group protests at Pride,” and my heart sank.

I am upset with the hatred displayed by this so-called Christian group. Christ interacted lovingly with many types of people. When he did show anger, it was toward hypocritical religious leaders. I don’t know how this group justifies being so hateful.

What would it look like if all Christians would actually be followers of Christ and love people? Instead, I believe that the term “Christian” has been usurped by those who want to rank sins; they seem to think that being gay is one of the worst.

Stop pointing fingers at others and look in the mirror. Look at your heart and see if you can find love.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for me to announce that I am a Christian. Some people who are not Christian see us as a group of judgmental, gun-toting, far-right, holier-than-thou people.

The members of the group that protested at the Lititz Pride Festival may want to work on developing their character, and then maybe they can interact in the community in a more charitable way.

Kathleen Boyce

West Lampeter Township