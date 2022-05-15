Folks who are blaming the government for high gas prices — and the higher prices of everything that relies on said gas to get from point A to point B — should look at the astronomical first-quarter profits of oil companies. The largest of these companies, Shell, nearly tripled last year’s first-quarter profits to $9.1 billion.

I realize that the economics of oil prices is a complex issue with many variables contributing to higher prices (and, no, halting construction on the Keystone XL pipeline did not contribute to today’s higher prices), but to lay the blame on the current administration seems arbitrary and overly simplistic, especially while the oil industry is raking in record profits.

Elizabeth Johns

West Lampeter Township