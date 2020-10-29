In making your choice for president next week, please consider accomplishments, not words.

Accomplishments are actions that have made a difference and are real indications of future performance. Words from politicians have often been written by consultants based on focus group and computer algorithms, and thus are a very poor predictor of true beliefs and plans.

President Donald Trump, in less than four years in office, has been responsible for many accomplishments. Those have included a strong economy, with record-low unemployment for all races, genders and ages; getting nearer to energy independence from Middle Eastern oil, with resulting foreign policy flexibility; recognition of China as a threat rather than a friendly partner; Middle East peace agreements; reduced federal administrative burdens on small businesses; a stronger U.S. military; European allies paying more of their own defense costs; and exiting or reworking international agreements that were unfair to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, in almost 50 years of “public service,” seemingly doesn’t have a single notable accomplishment.

I am not always happy with Trump’s personality or the statements and tweets that he makes. Biden may be less abrasive, with a more level and predictable personality. That, however, is a small factor in my choice for our next president. I want a president who will continue to accomplish good things for America. I urge all voters to focus on the accomplishments of these two men.

John Null

East Hempfield Township