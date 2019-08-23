The Aug. 15 letter “Democrats know all about racism” was partly correct. Yes, Southern Democrats of the 19th and early 20th century were the racist, conservative party of the time.
The real issue is not Republican or Democrat, it’s party ideology. Right now, the Republicans are the right-wing conservative party in our country. What have the “conservatives” done? They gave us slavery, then when progressives wanted to end it the “conservatives” broke from the Union, and the Civil War began.
“Conservatives” wanted to hold on to their way of life by making money off the backs of African people. “Conservatives” lost that war so they formed the Ku Klux Klan, and then came Jim Crow laws. “Conservatives” also fought to stop women’s rights and even today “conservatives” are trying to take reproductive rights away from women.
“Conservatives” put money and religion ahead of sound science to the detriment of the planet and people. “Conservatives” feel they have the right to tell men and women who they can and can’t love or who they can be. Fortunately, our country has progressed, otherwise we would be stuck in the political stone age. So as you can see, it’s not the political party, it’s the party’s ideology to which voters have to pay attention.
As for Republicans, I would be willing to bet not one Klan member, neo-Nazi or white nationalist voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, or for any Democrat for that matter. Much more could be said about the negative effects of right-wing “conservatism.”
John J. Alcorn
Mount Joy