I am a RINO (Republican in name only). I joined the Republican Party in 1960 because I believed in financial responsibility. Starting with President Ronald Reagan, who had to raise taxes five times after cutting them, I do not believe Republicans have been fiscally responsible. The Democrats may be “tax and spend,” but the Republicans are “borrow and spend.” Which is worse? Because of a tax cut for the rich, former President Donald Trump’s term ended with the largest deficit in U.S. history.

The other way the Republican Party has left me is on the abortion question. Being anti-abortion is not the same thing as pro-life, in my view, because you’re not pro-life unless you’re in favor of some gun control — at the very least getting weapons like the AR-15 and its ilk out of private hands. Being anti-abortion used to be the position of Catholic Democrats, but that changed in the late 1970s.

Also, the GOP has become the party of selfishness. Democrats want to give a break to those less fortunate, but the conservative mantra seems to be “I got mine and I want to keep it.”

And the Republicans are hypocrites, refusing to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, but rushing one through as Trump’s term ended.

Republicans are also delusional. Some polls show that two-thirds of them believe Trump actually won the 2020 election, even though he lost the popular vote by more than 7 million votes and no evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found despite many investigations.

Some seeking Republican nominations in the primary election campaign used ads calling their opponents RINOs. But being one is not a bad thing, considering the depths to which the conservative wing of the party has fallen.

Turk Pierce

New Holland