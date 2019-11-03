There have been many references over the past few years to President Donald Trump’s “base.” I finally went to the Oxford English Dictionary and found the following in the lengthy definition of “base”:
“Low, occupying a low position, low on the social scale, lower order, bastard or illegitimate, low on the moral scale or reprehensible, cowardly or selfish, inferior person or thing, unworthy or degraded, servile or not free, cheap, of little value or inferior quality.”
So I guess the word “base” is indeed the perfect choice to describe those who blindly follow our “bully in chief.”
I have been a registered Republican for almost 60 years but as our Grand Old Party has steadily debased itself since abdicating to Trump, I had to change my registration.
Fox chose not to show the banners or cover those who were chanting “Lock him up!” during their coverage of World Series Game 5, but it does appear that more and more people are waking up to how much damage has been done to America’s precious Office of the President by the man who occupies it — despite losing the popular vote.
Joseph Snyder
Lower Paxton Township Harrisburg