The Feb. 14 letter “Nursing homes costly for seniors” discussed the high cost of “rent” for senior citizens in nursing homes.

Surely, we must all realize that “rent” is only a small part of the costs involved in long-term care. The other costs include food, electricity, heat in the winter and air-conditioning in the summer, housekeeping, laundry, building maintenance, personal supplies and more.

Most importantly, the reason your loved one is in a nursing home is to receive care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This includes daily hygiene, dressing, feeding, assistance with mobility, medication and nursing care.

Yes, long-term care is very expensive. Some of it can be covered by Medicare and/or Medicaid. If you want a fancier place with a private room and swimming pool, it will cost even more.

Yes, we should be able to do better for our senior citizens and citizens with disabilities. Unfortunately, the United States does not have national health care, so we have this haphazard system instead.

Meanwhile, a letter writer on Feb. 15 complained of seeing young people in the Social Security office applying for aid (“Democrats should rethink their votes”). Apparently, that writer has never known a younger person with a disability.

Unfortunately, I have had very firsthand knowledge of the desperation a person faces when his or her working life is cut short by injury or illness. You do not have X-ray vision to assess a person’s health. The phrase “judge not ...” comes to my mind.

Carol Westfall

Christiana