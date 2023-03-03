I am a veteran, health care worker and first responder. Several years ago, when I worked as a patient care navigator through Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, we initiated an idea to provide lockers for the homeless in the community.

Several of my patients were homeless and lacked a safe and secure location to store their personal belongings during the day and while sleeping. Unfortunately, they had to leave their backpack or bags behind bushes or dumpsters when entering buildings, only to return to ransacked belongings. For my patients, this included their prescription medications, including insulin and mental health medications.

The idea of providing lockers for the homeless was gaining traction and support until the COVID-19 pandemic froze financial support from the community. We initially were working with the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition and seeking support from the Lancaster mayor’s office. I offered to seek financial support from businesses and the community, if we had an organization to sponsor the initiative. There is renewed interest in providing lockers for the homeless in the community.

I acknowledge that lockers for the homeless is not the solution to homelessness. But lockers would be a step to provide dignity, allowing the homeless to store their belongings in a safe and secure location and allowing them freedom of movement throughout the community without the stigma of being easily identified as homeless.

If you are interested in helping with this initiative, please contact me at lockersforthehomeless@gmail.com.

Richard “Doc” Canard

Lancaster