I would encourage the media and others to stop using the word “lockdown.” The dictionary defines a lockdown as being confined to a specific area. To me, it denotes schoolchildren hiding under desks or in closets.

Hiding in our homes is not what we are being asked to do. We are requested to remain at home to prevent us from getting and spreading the novel coronavirus.

In a lockdown, you do not have a choice. As citizens who are staying at home, we do have choices and are able to move about in our homes and yards.

Let’s change that notion in our heads in order to eliminate some of the anxiety we are all experiencing.

Stay safe and healthy.

Elizabeth Sonneborn

East Lampeter Township