Regarding the Jan. 30 editorial (“Honor Stevens”):

Here’s a thought. If another statue of Thaddeus Stevens ever becomes a reality, I suggest that it be placed in front of the old Commonwealth Bank building in Penn Square.

It would be a great location, and it would complement the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

And if the pile of scrap metal that has been sitting there for the past 50 years atop the Penn Square fountain were finally moved to some more suitable location (perhaps someplace that buys scrap metal), that would be a win-win.

Charlie Sloden

West Lampeter Township