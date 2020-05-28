Thank you for two recent Associated Press articles on water quality issues: “States say they will sue the EPA over Pa. pollution” (May 19) and “Bay grade drops to C-minus” (May 20). Access to good quality local water is critical. The people of the Conestoga River basin have done such a good job of cleaning local water that trout are now reproducing in the Conestoga mainstem near Brownstown, and city residents catch crayfish below the city sewer discharge point.

In spite of this, local municipalities are saddled with excessive permitting fees by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission if they seek to access Conestoga River water or drill wells. Please consider research and articles that could help provide local folks with improved access to the much-improved local water at lower costs.

Joe Heller

New Holland