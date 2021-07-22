So long as more water is flowing out of Lancaster County than is flowing into it, I believe the people of Lancaster should have full benefit from the wells they drill and the ponds they build.

Government agency fees and restrictions that drive up the cost of local water without providing improved water access should be eliminated.

The City of Lancaster water supply reservoir in the Conestoga River existed long before the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. Those agencies were established to protect local and regional water supplies, but agency policies that drive up the cost to access local water work against that purpose. Agency permitting fees are minor compared to the cost of arbitrary mandates imposed through the permitting process.

Living in harmony with the laws of nature returns many benefits. Government agencies that charge fees and ignore those laws damage our general welfare.

Joe Heller

New Holland