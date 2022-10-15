I have a news flash for you. We already elected one reality television personality in 2016, and just look how that turned out. Are we really going to send another one to the U.S. Senate? What does he really know about Lancaster County and its voters?

If there is any doubt in your mind that a substantial number of Lancaster County folks vote the way they do because that’s how Mom and Dad and Grandma and Grandpa voted, just consider the story on Page A1 of the Oct. 11 LNP | LancasterOnline about the young man who is running against an entrenched state representative whose name has lately been in the newspaper for what I view as all the wrong reasons (“High hopes for 99th seat”).

Doing house-to-house canvassing in his district, the young man has found, according to the reporting, that “many give him a positive reaction to the fact that he’s running, but also tell him his party affiliation is a deal breaker.”

The young man’s incumbent opponent seemingly wasn’t concerned enough to return calls from a reporter seeking his side of the story — on any of the stories about him that have been in the newspaper. Even though the incumbent is seemingly on the outs with his party in Harrisburg, he will probably be reelected simply because of his political party.

Is this really how you want to be represented in Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg?

Wayne Laepple

Lancaster Township