As an almost daily viewer, I am taking this opportunity to praise Lancaster Community TV (LCTV 66) for airing pleasing, informational and inspiring nature videos each weekday from 7 to 8 p.m.

For beautiful scenery, interesting wild plants and animals in their natural habitats, farmland scenes and relaxing music, tune in to LCTV 66. One can enjoy the beauties of nature every weekday, right at home.

Many of the nature videos are of local scenery, plants and animals. Others were filmed in different parts of the world. But all are well worth viewing.

Clyde McMillan-Gamber

New Holland