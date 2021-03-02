My wife and I both qualify under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A to get a COVID-19 vaccination due to our age.

We have been patients at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for 40 years. They can’t help us get a COVID-19 shot. We have been CVS pharmacy customers for 40 years. They cannot help us get COVID-19 shots.

We have been customers at our local chain grocery store for 40 years. We spin their wheel of fortune day and night. They cannot help us get COVID-19 shots.

Our spirits did pick up when a locally owned pharmacy was kind enough to put us on its list to get a shot, even though we are not customers of theirs.

And then the state announced that it would reduce the number of vaccination providers and focus supplies on larger and more efficient sites, such as the county’s planned site at the former Bon-Ton at Park City Center.

There goes the little hope we did have. I can just imagine how signing up for an appointment at that site will go. When word gets out, we might have people from nearby counties and states trying to make reservations. I fear multihour wait times if appointments are requested over the phone. I fear the online system crashing as thousands of people attempt to make appointments via the internet.

I know this writing will not change a thing. But it is a place for me to vent my frustration and the frustration of many of my friends.

Michael Myers

Elizabethtown

Editor’s note: Here are some options for those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: (1) register online with Penn State Health at lanc.news/pennstateportal or by calling 844-774-8883; (2) to register with UPMC, call 844-876-2822 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week or go to bit.ly/UPMCRegister; (3) check Lancaster County’s website, vaccinatelancaster.org, which should soon allow people to register for a vaccine appointment.