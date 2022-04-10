I would like to express my thanks for two seemingly unrelated sources of inspiration in the past few weeks.

The first was the memorable performance by Anthony Brown in tribute to the life and music of Paul Robeson on March 18 at Bright Side Baptist Church in Lancaster. Listening to Brown sing the spirituals and songs made famous by the multitalented Robeson was a great pleasure. It demonstrated again how music is a source of strength in the worst of times. Robeson’s life and work for human rights was inspiring.

Thank you, Bright Side, for opening this event to the community.

The second was the Generation Z(eal) column written by Garden Spot High School senior Bryna Kelly for the March 27 Sunday LNP (“Small-town stigma of being a child of divorced parents”). Her willingness to bring her treatment into the light and speak up for herself and others like her shows such courage.

How people who profess to be followers of the teachings of Jesus could treat a child like that is beyond me.

Good luck to you, Bryna.

Carol Shane

Millersville