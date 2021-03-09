We have for the last month seen overwhelming numbers of letters taking U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to task for whatever folks don’t like him for.

Wouldn’t it be nice if the letters were printed on an equal-numbers basis, as per the area LNP | LancasterOnline covers? If Smucker is so bad, why did he skunk his Democratic challenger so badly in every election? Here’s why: because overwhelmingly, Lancaster County supports him.

We Smucker supporters seemingly don’t get equal treatment and platform from what I view as liberal LNP | LancasterOnline. I can write letters and routinely wait a month for my letter to be printed. Liberal letters seemingly get printed days after being written.

We conservatives don’t get equal or fair treatment, which then convinces a lot to not even try writing letters. One letter to the editor asked why the conservatives aren’t defending Smucker? We try and we do at the ballot box — which is why all his challengers get skunked — but it’s hard to equally defend him in the paper when we seemingly don’t get an equal platform.

But just so you know, the liberal LNP | LancasterOnline is not representative of Lancaster County. I believe it is only representing the minority view.

I strongly support Smucker. I strongly will never support corrupt Sen. Pat Toomey if he ever decides to run again in Pennsylvania for anything — even dog catcher. I believe Toomey sold his soul with his entrenched establishment political vote on impeachment.

In my view, there’s not a Democrat alive today in politics who couldn’t be impeached for all the same items they leveled at former President Donald Trump — but Toomey wouldn't vote for their impeachment.

Lastly, RIP Rush Limbaugh.

B.L. Nolt

East Earl Township

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions, including those critical of the media.