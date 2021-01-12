I am 71 and for all of my voting years have been a registered Republican. I haven’t always voted for every candidate on the Republican ticket. I voted always for the person I thought was best suited for the position he or she was seeking.

But now, after these past four turbulent years and especially this last year, I have lost complete faith in my party.

Truly, how can those men and women who pledged to uphold the U.S. Constitution continue to bend to the will of the self-centered bully who we call president? How can they support this man who is trying to be a dictator of our precious United States? Especially after his recorded and very revealing hour-plus conversation with Georgia’s state election officials.

The president frightens me. I grow more anxious each day that he maintains the most powerful position of our country.

Until the people seeking election to Republican offices are again caretakers of our people and country, I can no longer stand proud and be supportive of my party.

The members of both of our main political parties swear an oath to defend the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic. I do believe our nation is littered with many domestic enemies right now. We don’t have to look far to see them. They are here in Pennsylvania. They are here in Lancaster.

Aranetta Hershey

East Lampeter Township