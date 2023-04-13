1. Spending over a million dollars for “art” on the wall overlooking Barney Ewell Plaza? I wonder what Barney would think.

2. On the continuing dilemma of the Rocky Springs Carousel: Times have changed, people; get with it. Auction it off to the highest bidder and forget about this crazy pipe dream. The Conestoga wagon is obsolete, too.

3. Preserving the Thaddeus Stevens/Lydia Hamilton Smith property at a cost of more than $20 million. Who outside of a handful of locals really gives a darn?

And where will all the tour buses park as they bring these throngs of people into the city? Oops, we apparently never gave that a thought.

4. While these ridiculous projects are being developed, why not include a preservation of the Krantz farm in Strasburg where the 1985 movie “Witness” was made and have Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis here to sign autographs when the grand opening is announced?

Jim McElroy

East Hempfield Township