I read with great interest The Associated Press article “As skies brighten, the twinkle fades” on the front page of the Jan. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline.

The issue of light pollution has been a big concern of mine for quite some time. Whenever a new shopping center or development gobbles up another Lancaster County farm, I’m always concerned about further light pollution.

Some townships have ordinances addressing the type of lighting that may be used. There are now many lighting options for reducing upward lighting that causes most pollution. But it seems that Manheim Township has missed this memo.

I live in an area where we can still enjoy the dark night sky. Recently, however, Lancaster Bible College installed new stadium lighting that has no protective shades or direct downward fixtures. The results are a huge radiant glow in the sky. The lights are on timers and last until 10 or 11 p.m. most evenings. I live 3 miles away and the glow is unbelievable — and so preventable.

I’m asking Lancaster Bible College to please look into this fixable problem and be a good neighbor to all, so that we may be able to enjoy the heavens God has given us to see.

Thomas Morton

Upper Leacock Township