I would like to express gratitude to our county government officials and their medical partners for setting up a COVID-19 mass vaccination system with a registration site that is easy to access and navigate.

In my view, the chaotic “hide-and-seek” system put forth by Gov. Tom Wolf and then-Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was beyond frustrating. The stumbling and fumbling by the state Department of Health throughout this crisis has been an embarrassment. It was fighting a forest fire with a garden hose.

I’m happy that local leadership was able to step up and fill the void where the state Department of Health failed.

I’m also pleased that the state Legislature is initiating an investigation into the high number of Pennsylvania COVID-19 nursing home deaths. I question the role that Wolf’s and Levine’s mandatory directive played in the deaths of elderly patients in our nursing homes. Did the requirement that nursing homes admit stable COVID-19 patients create an infectious environment that contributed to more resident deaths?

Having a loved one who was infected and then died of COVID-19 while residing in a nursing home, I’d like clearer answers on any link between the mandatory order and the deaths.

There seem to be some confused priorities steering our state government through this crisis. As slow as the state Department of Health was to organize or administer mass vaccinations, the state Department of Revenue was lightning-quick to act. A bill to the estate of our family member to pay inheritance tax arrived before we could even mourn or lay him to rest. I find that bureaucratic response to be shamefully insensitive.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township