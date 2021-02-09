By this point, most levelheaded Americans know that the 2020 election was a fair one. It was not rigged, and did not have massive irregularities that would have affected the outcome. When federal and local political officeholders supported the false “stolen election” conspiracy theory, it gained traction. We know these local officeholders — they are our neighbors and friends, so they must know something we don’t, right?

These officeholders didn’t want to get tweeted at by the former president. Getting on the wrong side of a presidential tweet could cost them their office.

Fortunately, elected officials such as Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of Georgia and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey found the moral fortitude to not knuckle under the former president’s pressure. These three men sided with democracy rather than the former president and his Big Lie, and will likely be primaried if they run again. They can, however, walk with their heads held high and their integrity intact, because they defended the Constitution rather than their political futures.

Our elected officials claimed they were listening to their constituents when they embraced the Big Lie. They would have been better off listening to reason and telling people the truth even if they didn’t want to hear it. They know it was not a rigged election — they are smarter than that. What they are not, however, is courageous. They tested the political winds and decided remaining in public office was more important than their oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

Michel Gibeault

Manheim Township