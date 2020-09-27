My favorite part of LNP | LancasterOnline is the Letters page. I find myself nodding in agreement to about half of the letters to the editor and something akin to incredulity regarding the other half.

But reading letters that accuse the newspaper of being biased or — as Congressman Lloyd Smucker recently claimed, “no longer a trusted news source for Lancaster County” — always make me the saddest.

My subscription to LNP | LancasterOnline isn’t to catch up on the national news. I subscribe for the local reporting, like that on Page A1 on Sept. 16 (“Scarnati sues Caucus investigative team”). Local investigative reporting like the work LNP | LancasterOnline and The Caucus do reinforces how vital a functioning free press is to the survival of a democracy.

Our elected officials must be held to account regarding how they spend taxpayer funds. And we also have the right to know and understand where and how those same elected officials raise campaign funds.

Keep up the great work, LNP | LancasterOnline. Keep asking Gov. Tom Wolf and state Attorney General Eugene DePasquale questions about the waiver process during the initial statewide COVID-19 shutdown. Keep up the pressure for transparency from the state Department of Health and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on decisions made regarding nursing homes.

National politics are national politics. There’s not much nuance a local newspaper is going to add to the conversation. But the work LNP | LancasterOnline does at the local and state levels is exactly what we the residents of Lancaster County need.

Allison Gray

Manheim Township