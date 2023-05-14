Letters to the editor logo

Thank you, Jade Campos, for the great articles on home rule (“ ‘It’s too late:’ Shamokin sees distrust for home rule as fix” and “Pittston has improved under home rule charter,” May 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

I appreciated the detailed journalism. Your work helped me understand the importance of the vote. These articles (and others) keep me subscribing. I think LNP | LancasterOnline is a benefit to our community. I’m so glad to see it will continue with WITF.

Also, can you bring back the police log?

Mary Purcell

Manheim Township

