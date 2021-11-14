Congratulations to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker for his well-written exposé of the secret Aug. 15, 2020, National Justice Party meeting at a barn in Lancaster Township owned by Charles Bausman (“Hidden in plain sight,” Oct. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

It is very disconcerting that this hate group believes our Lancaster County community is fertile ground to recruit members for its misguided white nationalist and antisemitic political agenda.

Kudos to LNP | LancasterOnline for committing resources to investigate and report this story. This type of investigative journalism demonstrates why a locally owned newspaper is so critical to the survival of our democracy.

Bruce E. Stauffer

East Lampeter Township