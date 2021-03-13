If you supported U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s “nay” vote against House Resolution 1319, The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, perhaps you would like to donate your $1,400 to one of these local organizations that would truly appreciate your support: Gretna Music, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, Marietta Center for the Arts, Music for Everyone, North Museum of Nature and Science, Historic Preservation Trust, Demuth Foundation, Wheatland Chorale, Fulton Theatre, Lancaster County Bookmobile or any library of the Library System of Lancaster County.

Sally Vegso

Marietta