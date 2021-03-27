With Lancaster County loving its hometown sports, there is one team I believe is getting overlooked. That is the Red Rose Thunder basketball team. It is part of the East Coast Basketball League, a men’s semi-professional league.

Last year, under the direction of head coach Malin Morrison (one of the few women coaching in men’s basketball), they ranked 22nd out of more than 160 semi-pro teams.

It is very disheartening that they don’t get the coverage I believe they deserve from our local media and our community. They represent Lancaster County and our community, especially when they travel across Pennsylvania and out of state. They work very hard and have the passion to succeed.

They provide a fast-paced game with top-level players, some of whom even advance to play for teams in foreign countries. And some players have local ties.

This is an inexpensive, fun and family-friendly alternative to the NBA. They need the backing from our community and the local media. Support the Thunder by attending a game. You won’t be disappointed.

Robert Galen

Manheim Township