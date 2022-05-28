Blankets of Honor is a 501(c)(3), veteran-owned nonprofit based in Elizabethtown. It has been in existence since February 2020, and it relies on donations and merchandise sales to aid in its mission of blanketing our nation’s veterans and showing that they are truly not forgotten.

It honors first responders, veterans, Gold Star families and family members or supporters with a blanket to help acknowledge their accomplishments. Age is not a factor.

Message us if you have someone you want to have honored. As of today, Blankets of Honor has presented over 180 blankets in six states, with the majority based in the central Pennsylvania region.

Blankets of Honor consists of an all-volunteer team. Once a nomination is submitted, those members plan the ceremony and then attend and present the blanket, a custom challenge coin and other items, including a certificate commemorating the occasion.

For more information or if you want to nominate someone, please go online to blanketsofhonor.org. You can also search for us on social media.

“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).

David Chobanoff

Marietta