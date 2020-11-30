The descendants of those who fled to Lancaster County from the horrors of 17th century Europe have had it good here for many years.

Some of the people who came to Lancaster County extended the blessings of peace to the native population, but others abused and killed the natives.

Today, Lancaster County faces the continuing challenge of choosing between public policy options that support the continued blessings of peace and those that potentially turn us toward the horrors of old Europe.

Government actions that make life harder for the local poor turn us toward the horrors of old Europe. Following the medical dictum “do no harm” could provide good insight for those among us who practice government.

Government and quasi-government agencies that operate with little public oversight consume much of the local wealth. How much do those agencies return to the public good? To whom do the people running those agencies answer? What are the consequences for agents who do more harm than good?

Following the agency money trails can provide useful insight and is an important task for elected officials. Helping elected officials get a better financial handle on the swarm of non-elected agency people who are legally empowered to take money from local folks is useful service. Let us each strive to be among those who extend the continued blessings of peace to our neighbors.

Joe Heller

New Holland