If the Lancaster County Republicans can’t take heat from constituents or from the press, they should get out of the kitchen. Seriously, have you ever seen a group of thinner-skinned adults unable to take an ounce of criticism?

In a Facebook post in response to LNP | LancasterOnline publishing a critical op-ed on Feb. 24 by Michelle Hines (“GOP isn't entitled to only praise”), the Republican Committee of Lancaster County accused the newspaper of trying to “cancel and bully Republicans.”

Hines’ op-ed ran side by side on Feb. 24 with an op-ed by Terry Christopher, chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee, on the same topic (“Defending character and decrying cancel culture”). Christopher’s op-ed was somehow published by LNP | LancasterOnline, despite the newspaper having supposedly “canceled” Republicans. Can someone explain to me how publishing the GOP’s opinions for free is canceling them?

They want us to believe that they’re being bullied so badly — that they’re victims! These are the people who are literally in charge of the government in our county. They are politicians and, as such, they’re rightfully subject to scrutiny from constituents and from the press. If they really can’t stand America’s freedoms (e.g., of expression, of the press), perhaps they should consider moving to an authoritarian country where reporters and citizens aren’t allowed to criticize politicians. Here in America we like freedom. Deal with it.

Jonathan Smucker

Lancaster

Co-founder, Lancaster Stands Up