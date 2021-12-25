Recently I found myself in need, once again, of the service of a funeral home and a place to hold a celebration of life for our loved one.

As in the past, I called upon Sheetz Funeral Home in Mount Joy. I can truly tell you at this very difficult time, Andy Dieck, Jonathan Sheetz and staff went way above my expectations! Their attention to detail was unbelievable! Things I never thought of were just taken care of. The words “They got this” were our peace of mind.

Now, the next challenge. With COVID-19, the church parish halls were not an option for a celebration of life. On the advice of Sheetz and multiple friends, I contacted The Gathering Place banquet hall in Mount Joy. Never have I worked with such an accommodating staff.

The date needed was already filled with previous commitments. After checking with staff to see if they would be willing to work a very long day, the owners, Jim and Joanne Pinkerton, agreed to host our celebration. The meal was absolutely excellent and the accommodations were perfect. Everything needed to display our “memories” was spot on.

Sheetz Funeral Home saw to it that video equipment was set up and memory boards displayed. What was a very emotional day ended on such an amazing note!

Thank you, Sheetz Funeral Home and The Gathering Place, for a job very well done.

Gail Goodhart & family

Maytown