Calls for Congressman Lloyd Smucker to resign solve nothing. Both former President Donald Trump and Smucker won the 2020 vote overwhelmingly in Lancaster County, thanks to the local Republican majority.

Actually, Rep. Smucker is representing his constituents, who fervently believe in the policies, promises and actions of the former president. I believe that this electorate has been so deeply afflicted by four years of fear, misinformation, propaganda and lies emanating from Washington, D.C., that it no longer can be reached by fact-based, rational arguments. A Smucker resignation would change nothing; they would just elect another Smucker.

These people are our neighbors and friends. Many have been persuaded that their race and freedoms are threatened. They buy guns to defend against “evil” government. Some seemingly long for the apocalypse. They were in the busloads of the faithful from Lancaster County who went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to attend Trump’s rally. They refuse to see that they have been betrayed by the very representatives they elected to serve in Harrisburg and Washington.

Any change in the outlook of this electorate will require a drastic transformation of the narrative, from one of fear-based unreality to one of a reality based on reason, trust and the golden rule.

Is this transformation possible? Probably not in this generation, because no amount of education can ever overcome the depth of fear distorting the minds and hearts of fanatical followers. Only time and caring can bring such healing. Now is the time to begin, and we must hope for the best.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township